Latest News | Majority of Indians Check Sellers' Rating Online, Scan Social Media Presence Before Ordering: Report

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A majority of adults check for a seller's rating online and assess a company's social media presence for authenticity before making a purchase, according to a study conducted just before the festivals.

The Norton Cyber Safety Insights report, which was released on Thursday, surveyed 1,000 adults during August and September.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

According to the survey, about 96 per cent of the consumers geared up for pent-up purchases online during the festive season.

As many as 88 per cent of adults check for a seller's rating online, while 82 per cent assess a company's social media presence for authenticity, the survey noted.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

The survey further revealed that the average amount lost to holiday shopping scams is over Rs 20,000.

To curb this, 73 per cent of those surveyed said they preferred to make payments through third-party providers like PayPal.

"With most consumers planning to shop online, it's imperative that we stay vigilant and prioritise security. The digital landscape offers fantastic deals and convenience, but it also presents potential risks," Norton India Director Ritesh Chopra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)