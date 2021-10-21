Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the northern districts of the state to take a stock of the flood-situation there following heavy incessant rains and hold administrative review meetings, an official said on Thursday.

Banerjee's visit to north Bengal is likely to be of four days, he said.

Though there is no official confirmation from the state secretariat on the itinerary, the official said that the chief minister is likely to go to Siliguri on October 24 and return on October 28.

During her stay she is likely to hold a meeting with the Darjeeling district administration officers and hold administrative review meetings on the flood situation with the officials of other north Bengal districts at 'Uttar Kanya', the state secretariat in the region on October 25 and October 26, the source said.

North Bengal has been lashed by incessant rain which trigered landlslides causing great difficulty to hundreds of tourists who thronged the hills and are facing great difficulty reaching railway stations and Bagdogra airport to return home.

Darjeeling received 233.8 mm rainfall, the highest in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, followed by Kalimpong (199 mm), Jalpaiguri (151 mm) and Cooch Behar (60.9 mm). Water levels of Torsa and some other rivers in the region have risen owing to the copious rain.

Several low-lying areas in Jalpaiguri district have been flooded owing to rise in the water levels of Teesta and Jaldhaka rivers. An unspecified number of people from these areas were being moved to safe places.

After her north Bengal trip Banerjee is likely to visit Goa, where she may hold political rallies, he added.

