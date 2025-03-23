Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 23 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his ex-wife with acid when she arrived for treatment at a government Ayurveda hospital in Perambra on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Prashant, a resident of Naduvannur in the district, later surrendered at the Meppayur police station.

The victim, K Prabhisha (29), who had divorced the man three years ago, was living with her parents.

According to police, the incident occurred when she visited the government Ayurveda hospital in Cheruvannur, Perambra, in the morning.

Though the woman tried to flee, the man chased her and poured acid on her again, hospital sources said.

"The woman sustained burns on her face and chest. She is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital," a police official said.

Prashant's arrest was recorded after a case was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

