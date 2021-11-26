Coimbatore, Nov 26 (PTI) A 46-year old man was arrested on Friday for making a hoax call to the Control Room that a bomb will explode in the Police Recruitment School (PRS) campus at Avanashi Road here.

Also Read | Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2021: Massive Discounts on Mi 11X Pro, RedmiBook 15 Series, Mi Outdoor Speaker & Smart Band 5.

The call, received last night, said that the bomb would expode at the PRS, which houses police the training college, quarters for police personnel and weapons training past midnight, police said.

Also Read | Cyber Monday 2021: Early Deals on AirPods Pro, Samsung Chromebook 4, Fire TV Stick, Apple Watch 7 & More.

On alert, police carried out searches all over the campus up to 3 AM with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb detection and disposal squad, but could not not find any explosive objects, proving it to be a hoax..

Cyber crime wing police traced the call to Puliyakulam in the city and arrested Mohan Gandhi from his residence on Friday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had made the call under the influence of alcohol, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)