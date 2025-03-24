Ballia, Mar 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his niece in a village here, police said on Monday.

The 12-year-old girl was alone at her home on March 21 when her uncle raped her, Bansdih SHO Sanjay Singh said

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the man on Sunday and he was arrested today, he said.

