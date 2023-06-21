New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old engineer was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly harassing a woman here by sending obscene messages, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Satendra Kumar Gupta, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Chandoli district, they said.

Also Read | Air India Signs Agreements With Airbus, Boeing To Buy 470 Planes at USD 70 Billion.

Gupta was searching for a job online when he gor the phone number of the complainant, who works with a placement agency and started harassing her by sending obscene messages, they added.

The woman filed a complaint against him on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Tom Cruise Expresses Desire To Work With Scarlett Johansson In Future, As The Mission Impossible Actor Praises Her Saying ‘She’s amazing’ (Watch Video).

On the basis of technical surveillance, the accused was located in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh. A raid was conducted there and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Gupta admitted he was searching for a job and got the mobile number of the complainant. He called her and started harassing her by sending obscene messages, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)