Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) A man who had been evading arrest for the last 10 years in a criminal case was caught by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

Shabir Ahmed Malik, a resident of Bun Astan area in Kishtwar, was wanted in connection with a case registered in 2013 under Section 436 of the Ranbir Penal Code for his alleged involvement in use of explosive material to destroy a house besides assault and causing hurt, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said a police team conducted raids based on the information regarding the absconder's whereabouts and finally nabbed him.

Poswal said Malik was presented before the court in Kishtwar following his arrest.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

The SSP also warned all other absconders to surrender before the police or strong action shall be taken against them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)