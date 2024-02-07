Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a 22-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping and impregnating his teenage "wife" who delivered a baby, police said on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident which occurred between November 2021 and February 2023.

Based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the victim, police booked the man for rape under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, the official added.

