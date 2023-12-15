Nashik, Dec 15 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was crushed to death by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred at a bus stand in Sinnar taluka in the morning when the victim, Vijay Namdev More, was leaving the bus stand and was knocked down by the Shirdi-Palghar Shivshahi bus, which was entering the premises, an official said.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, but the man was trapped under the tyres and crushed to death, he said.

A case has been registered with the Sinnar police, and investigations are on, the official said.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)