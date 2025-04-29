Prayagraj (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) A suspect was detained on Tuesday in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in ADA Colony here, police said.

They said Arun Kumar Srivastava (65) was murdered with a sharp weapon on Monday evening, while his wife Meena Srivastava (60), who was injured in the attack, died during treatment in the hospital that night.

Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav said a person was detained in the case based on CCTV footage and he is being questioned.

The DCP said the suspect's clothes and other characteristics matched with the person seen in the CCTV footage. Moreover, the detained suspect had also visited the deceased's house on Sunday for electrical work.

However, he has not confessed to the crime, the DCP said.

