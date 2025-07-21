Ballia (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train near a village here on Monday morning, police said.

The man was identified as Arvind Rajbhar, a resident of Narhi village under the Nagara police station area, they said.

He was found on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur railway section near Tirnai Khurd village, police added.

Ubhaon SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh said the police reached the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem.

Initial findings suggest that Rajbhar died after being hit by a train, though the exact circumstances are still being investigated, the officer said.

