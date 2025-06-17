Kushinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) A man was electrocuted to death while trying to save his wife after she came in contact with a live electric current leaking from a stall here on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place at Bhaisahi crossing under Ahirauli Bazaar police station limits, where Ramvriksha Madhdesiya, a resident of Lakshmipur Dhoos in Kotwali Hata area, had gone with his wife Kamalawati Devi for a dental treatment.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

Police said the couple arrived on a motorcycle in the morning when Kamalawati came in contact with a stall that had an electric current leaking from it. As Ramvriksha tried to rescue her, he too was electrocuted and died on the spot.

Upon being informed, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Dubey, Sub-Inspector Atul Kumar Bind and Constable Shiv Prakash reached the spot, notified the deceased's family, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The woman suffered injuries in the episode but was out of danger, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)