Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) An employee of a motor garage died of electric shock in Chinchpada area of Ambernath in Thane district, police said on Monday.

Jagdish Chowdhari (38) was engaged in cleaning work at the garage on Sunday night when he was electrocuted, an official said, adding that an accidental death case had been registered as of now at Ambernath police station.

