Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 18 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the house of a female acquaintance in Rajasthan's Baran city, prompting police to register a case of murder, officials said on Friday.

The man was identified as Anuj alias Annu Singoria, a resident of Baran city. He was employed as a clerk in the Baran district court, police said.

The incident occurred late Thursday in Balajinagar colony. His body bore injury marks suggesting assault, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report, Circle Inspector Yogesh Chouhan said.

According to police, the woman, Rajesh Meena (35), informed Anuj's family around 10.30 pm that his health had deteriorated. The family rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The family alleged foul play and lodged a complaint against the woman, following which, police conducted an inspection at the spot, collected forensic samples and handed over the body after an autopsy by a medical board.

"Further investigation is underway," Chouhan added.

