Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a garden in Thane city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

Prima facie, it is a case of suicide, police said.

The man was found hanging from a tree with a muffler around his neck in Shahid Udyan in Pachpakhadi area.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.

