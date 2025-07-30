Ballia (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl here, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday when she was playing near her home in the Revati area and Elice Singh (18) lured the girl to a secluded area and raped her, they said.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by girl's uncle under Section 65 (2) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Faheem Ahmad Qureishi said.

He confirmed that the accused has been arrested.

