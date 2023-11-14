Mangaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Keshav. He was known to the girl's family and was a frequent visitor to the house, they said.

The family became aware of the sexual harassment after the girl, who is studying in the tenth standard, became pregnant. The girl's mother reported the matter to the police, who arrested the accused.

Further investigation is in progress, sources said.

