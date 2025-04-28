Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) A man was arrested with three kg of heroin in Amritsar, a top Punjab Police officer said on Monday.

Balvir Singh, a resident of Attari in Amritsar, was held by the Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Efforts are underway to arrest co-accused Harpreet Singh and trace the entire network linked to #Pakistan-based smugglers," he said in a post on X.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar.

