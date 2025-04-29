Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) A 44-year-old man has been arrested with counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 54,000 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The accused, Sahid Akthar Abdul Hanif Ansari, a resident of Malegaon in Nashik district, was apprehended during a routine patrol near Gaibi Nagar in Bhiwandi town on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He said the police team seized counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 54,000 from the accused, who revealed that he had procured the notes from another Malegaon resident.

A case has been registered under section 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency notes, or bank notes) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a hunt has been launched for Ansari's accomplice.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)