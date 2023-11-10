Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) One person was injured after the branch of a tree fell on the tin shed roof of his room in Kalwa in Thane on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 5pm at a construction site and the injured person has been identified as labourer Raju Sav (40) who stayed there, said the official.

"He was discharged from hospital after treatment for minor injuries. The branch was removed by firemen and regional disaster management cell personnel," he added.

