New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the Signature bridge on Monday afternoon in north Delhi's Timarpur area, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Akash, worked at a garment shop and took the extreme step after a fight with his partner, police said.

Also Read | How To Check Lottery Sambad Results: A Comprehensive Guide for Indian Lottery Enthusiasts.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 3.30 pm on Monday.

The body was sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: MHADA Announces Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots, Registration Begins Today at housing.mhada.gov.in; Know Important Dates and How To Apply.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)