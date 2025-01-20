Bareilly, Jan 20 (PTI) The married son of a retired revenue official in this Uttar Pradesh district was allegedly kidnapped and a Rs 5 lakh ransom demanded for his release.

Police have formed five teams to search for the missing youth.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik said on Monday that Kiran Katiyar, a resident of Pawan Vihar Colony in the Baradari area, had lodged a complaint regarding the abduction of her husband, identified as Anup Katiyar.

She alleged the abductors made a ransom call, demanding Rs 5 lakh.

A case has been registered under Section 140 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is underway.

Kiran Katiyar said her husband, who had gone to his native Pandeypur village in Hardoi district on January 17, was on his way to Farrukhabad to meet his friends.

However, he did not return and his phone has been switched off since then, she added.

