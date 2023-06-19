Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) A 55-year-old man from Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra was brutally killed by unidentified persons in his house, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when a neighbour of Krishnachand Munian saw him lying in a pool of blood, an official said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Class 10 Results 2023: Girls Outshine Boys in Class 10 Annual Examinations.

The victim was employed with an engineering company, police said.

Nobody is arrested so far and the police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Also Read | IndiGo Places Largest-Ever Aircraft Order of 500 Planes With Airbus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)