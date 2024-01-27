Bareilly (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Upset over his wedding being called off, a man allegedly shot dead the mother and the brother of the woman he was supposed to marry, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Izzatnagar police station area. Police are looking for the accused, Sanjeev Kumar of Asihabad, Izzatnagar, they said.

Kumar shot dead Meena (55) and her son Netrapal (21) on the Nainital highway, 500 metres from Ahladpur police post. The bodies were found on the roadside. Kumar's wedding had been fixed with Meena's daughter but it was later called off, Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, he said.

Based on a complaint by Meena's husband Bhup Ram, a complaint was lodged against Kumar. Efforts are being made to arrest him, the SP said.

In his complaint, Ram said he had fixed his daughter's wedding with Kumar but cancelled it after he received information about his wrong behaviour. Angered by this, Kumar shot Meena and Netrapal, the complainant alleged.

