Palghar, Oct 16 (PTI) A factory worker was arrested in Wada in Palghar district for allegedly murdering his colleague, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi Couple Duped of Over Rs 5 Cr by Fraudsters On Fake Promises of Handsome Returns On Investing Their Savings.

Ghanshyam Pal (45) had got Ramlal Pal (32) a job in the vessel-processing factory but was angry after the latter complained about him to the owner on some issue, said Senior Inspector Sudhir Shankhe of Wada police station.

Also Read | Singhu Border Lynching: Accused Sarabjit Singh Sent to Police Remand for 7 Days.

An argument broke out in the early hours of Saturday and Ghanshyam killed Ramlal by hitting him on the head with a blunt object, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)