Nagpur, Oct 31 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife in Tekdi village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said the accused Amit Bhoyar allegedly fatally stabbed his wife Duleshwari in a fit of rage during an argument between his mother and the victim in the morning.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Origin & Significance: From History to Cultural Traditions, Everything To Know About Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

Notably, the duo had married against the wishes of their families earlier this year. They used to quarrel frequently over financial issues, the official added.

After the murder, Bhoyar surrendered himself to the police. Police have registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Traditions, History & Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Celebrating Karnataka Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)