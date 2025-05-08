Sonbhadra (UP), May 7 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife with an axe and then died by hanging at a forest in Sitarkhand area here on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said Rajendra Gurjar (38), a resident of Palpal village under Rampur Barkonia police station limits, had gone to the Sitarkhand forest with his wife Rita (35) to collect chironji nuts.

Also Read | Top 5 Fighter Jets in the World That Redefine Air Superiority.

There the couple allegedly got into a heated argument following which Rajendra, in a fit of rage, attacked Rita with an axe, fatally striking her on the neck. After she died, he used her saree to hang himself from a nearby tree.

The ASP said the incident occurred around noon on Wednesday but due to the remoteness of the location, the police were informed only around 4 pm.

Also Read | Who Is the Founder of Karachi Bakery? As Iconic Bakery in Hyderabad Faces Protest Again in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Know Its History in Brief.

Police have taken possession of the bodies and are carrying out further legal procedures, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)