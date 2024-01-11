Palghar, Jan 11 (PTI) A murder-accused on the run since 2019 was arrested in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

On January 5, six persons were held from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway while planning to carry out an armed dacoity at a petrol pump in Shirsad phata, Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

"They were held from Jivdani helipad area. One Suresh Manaje (48), a resident of Mumbai who ran a hotel in Dubai, was killed by dacoits on July 19,2019. Manish Chouhan, who was involved in the murder, was among the six who were arrested on January 5," he said.

