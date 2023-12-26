New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly snatching money from an e-rickshaw driver while posing as a transgender person in north Delhi, police said.

Deepak alias Shivani was arrested near the Chandani Chowk metro station by a team of patrol staff from the Kotwali police station, they said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

"Deepak, posing as a transgender, was running away after snatching Rs 810 from an e-rickshaw driver when our team caught him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

During interrogation, Deepak disclosed that he is a school dropout and lives in Meerut, police said.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

He used to live in the area of Yamuna Bazar whenever he came to Delhi, they added.

According to police, Deepak is a drug addict and he committed snatchings and thefts in busy market areas to make quick money. He would also wear saris to pose as a transgender and beg, they said.

Another officer said Deepak disclosed that tricking people into thinking he was a transgender person worked out well for him.

Deepak was previously involved in seven criminal cases such as snatching, theft and under the Arms Act, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)