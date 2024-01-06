Latur, Jan 6 (PTI) A 23-year-old student, reported missing by his family, was found dead in a well on a farm in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The body of Abhay Anurath Suryawanshi was found in a well on his own farm in Kamkheda village in Renapur tehsil on Friday evening, an official said.

The man was a student at Shivaji College in Renapur and had left his house on the morning of January 3. The family reported him missing on January 4 after he failed to return home, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a probe is underway if the death was a suicide or murder.

