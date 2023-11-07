Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) Three bike-borne men robbed a car workshop owner of a vehicle at gunpoint from Southern Peripheral road here, police said on Tuesday.

Satyakiran Rao, in his complaint, said after getting a customer's car repaired, he was going to Endure Heights Society in sector 71 on Monday night, they said.

“When I was on the way I had stopped at a tea stall for having tea near a petrol pump. While I was having tea inside the car, the bike-borne men came there and snatched the car keys at gunpoint and fled,” Rao alleged.

An FIR has been registered at Badshahpur police station, a senior police officer said, adding efforts are on to identify the robbers.

