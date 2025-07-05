Noida, Jul 5 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a woman here by slitting her throat after his wife and children found out about his relationship with her, police said on Saturday.

He was arrested on Saturday, a day after the murder, after an encounter with a police team, in which he received bullet injuries on his leg, they said.

Mukeem, 38, allegedly killed Shabnam, 37, in Nirman Vihar Colony on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy said the victim was also married to someone else.

A police complaint was filed by her son at the Ecotech 3 police station. Two teams were formed to arrest the accused, the DCP said.

"On Saturday, the Ecotech 3 police team was checking near the Chauganpur roundabout. A person was seen coming on a motorbike. When a police team tried to stop him, he tried to flee," he said.

He left his motorcycle and opened fire on the police team to avoid arrest," the officer added.

The police team fired back in self-defence and he was hit by the police gunfire.

Mukeem, a resident of Dadri, told police that he was in a relationship with Shabnam, but his wife and children objected to the relationship, so to get rid of her, he killed her, the officer added.

"Police have recovered a knife, a country-made gun, a live cartridge and a motorcycle from him," he said.

