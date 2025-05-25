Firozabad (UP), May 25 (PTI) A former village head and his son were on Sunday hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district in a dispute over a piece of land, police said.

Nagla Singhi SSP Saurabh Dixit said Arvind Yadav (53) and his son Nitin Yadav (28 were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and a spade while they were working in their field in Tikri village. Both men died on the spot.

Arvind had been embroiled in a dispute with a fellow villager, Hublal Yadav, over a 14 bighas of agricultural land.

Just four days ago, a local court had ordered the removal of encroachments from the disputed land, following which possession was restored to Arvind with administrative assistance, he said.

Upset with this, Hublal Yadav and Kamal Yadav attacked and killed Arvind and his son on the spot, Dixit said.

The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

