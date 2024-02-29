New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The family members of the deceased, identified as Sonu, said he was allegedly assaulted by the same persons a few days ago and the local police were also informed about the incident.

The police received a call regarding the stabbing incident from Azadpur Community centre at about 12.30 am on Thursday, an official said.

On reaching the spot, the police team found Sonu in a pool of blood. He was taken to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Sonu used to work as a caterer at a tent house in Azadpur, the police said.

The deceased is survived by his mother and three sisters, who live in the Adarsh Nagar area, they said.

The police said a case of murder was registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

