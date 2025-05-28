New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A man sustained a gunshot injury inside a company's cash-carrying van in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, with police suspecting that it is a case of accidental firing, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Marble Market area with initial investigation suggesting that it may be a case of accidental firing with the bullet hitting the van's driver in the leg, he said.

The driver was taken to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable, he added.

Police are verifying the circumstances in detail to rule out any foul play and confirm the exact cause of the incident, the official said.

