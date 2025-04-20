Latest News | Man Sustains Serious Burn Injuries in Fire at Delhi's Aya Nagar

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A man sustained serious burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a house in south Delhi's Aya Nagar area, an official said.

Two fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire in Aya Nagar's H-Block on Saturday morning. The fire department received a call about the blaze around 7.43 am, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The victim, Virendra Tiwari, sustained 50 per cent burn injuries and two scooters were gutted in the fire. Tiwari was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, the official said.

