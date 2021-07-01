New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday virtually inaugurated an oxygen plant set up by fertiliser company FACT at OPEC Kaili Hospital in Basti, Uttar Pradesh.

The pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant with 500 litres per minute capacity was set up by The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT) as per its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

"This is one among the five PSA oxygen plants ordered by FACT for various hospitals to meet the medical oxygen demand," said the minister, as per an official statement.

The other four plants will be installed at various government hospitals in Kerala, he added.

Asserting that the government has taken all possible steps to fight the pandemic, the minister said the government is committed to ensuring the better health and safety of the people of the country.

"The challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic have given us the opportunity to rethink and redevelop our health and medical infrastructure, enhance manufacturing capacity and develop local supply networks," he added.

Member of Parliament from Basti Harish Dwivedi and MLA Dayaram Chaudhary as well as FACT Chairman and Managing Director Kishor Rungta, among others senior officials, were present at the virtual event. HRS hrs

