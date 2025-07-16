Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 16 (PTI) A constable (32) and a man (34) were arrested in Mangaluru on Wednesday following a woman's complaint alleging sexual coercion, blackmail, and being filmed under duress, police said.

According to an official release from the Mangaluru City Police, the woman approached the Kankanady Town Police Station on July 15, alleging that her husband had forced her to engage in sexual activity with another man for money.

She further alleged that her husband had recorded the act on video and threatened to circulate the footage on social media unless she agreed to participate in similar acts with others.

The woman claimed that she confided in Chandranna Naik, a constable from the Kavoor Police Station, whom she knew.

She added that Naik visited her residence, accessed her husband's phone, and deleted the photos and videos. However, she alleged that Naik later sexually assaulted her, reportedly at her husband's instigation and against her will.

Following the complaint, both the woman's husband and Naik were taken into custody by the Kankanady Town Police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Mangaluru City Police officials added that internal disciplinary action against the constable is also being considered, pending the outcome of the investigation.

