Mangaluru, Jan 26 (PTI) A Dubai bound flight, which was scheduled to depart at 6 am from the airport here on Wednesday was delayed due to technical issues.

The Mangaluru-Dubai IX 383 flight has been now rescheduled to 6.15 pm.

Air India sources said arrangement has been done for the passengers to stay in hotels. Passengers living near the airport have been given the option to go to their respective houses and return later. Food and accommodation have been provided by Air India for the passengers.

Those who have completed RT-PCR test at the airport will not be asked to pay again for the test in case their report time expires, the sources said.

