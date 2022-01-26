Redmi, the Chinese smartphone maker, will officially launch the Note 11 Series today in the global market. The global models are said to be slightly different from the Chinese variants. The Redmi Note 11 Series will comprise Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G phones. The launch event will take place at 5:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Xiaomi's official YouTube and other social media channels. Redmi Note 11S Price & Full Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Redmi Note 11 has already been launched in the global market as Poco M4 Pro. The same smartphone debuted in India as Redmi Note 11T whereas Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has been launched as Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge, respectively. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi Note 11 Series will be offered in Polar White, Graphite Gray and Diamond Dazzle shades.

The vanilla model is said to feature an FHD+ AMOLED dot display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and might get a 50MP primary lens. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi Note 11 Pro might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is said to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Note 11 Pro 5G is rumoured to come with similar features as that of the Pro variant, except the processor. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 690 SoC. Both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G are said to run on Android 11 based MIUI 13 OS.

