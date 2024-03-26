Mangaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Mansoor Ali, who was arrested by the Lokayukta sleuths on charges of allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25 lakh through a broker, was remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Tuesday.

Ali was arrested on March 23 after a trap was laid for him following a complaint by a realtor.

During the operation, Ali's aide Mohammed Saleem was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for issuing transfer of development rights (TDR) clearance.

The team seized Rs 25 lakh from their possession.

