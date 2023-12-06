Latur, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was shown black flags by Maratha quota activists in Latur city on Tuesday.

Police detained 21 members of a Maratha outfit after the incident which occurred when Bawankule was paying obeisance to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj around noon.

A group of activists raised slogans demanding quota for Marathas and 'Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha'.

"21 activists were detained and taken to various police stations until Bawankule was in Latur district. A tight bandobast was maintained," an official said.

