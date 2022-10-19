Aurangabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), an incubator established by Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture, has been selected as the partner incubator by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) through the Defense Innovation Organisation (DIO), an initiative of the Ministry of Defence.

The incubator has been selected as the partner incubator and will help to boost defence sector industries and innovation in Aurangabad and Marathwada region, a release issued by MAGIC said.

Also Read | Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Spotted on BIS Database, India Launch Imminent.

iDEX aims to create an ecosystem in the defence sector, which will promote innovation and technology through multi-disciplinary Research and Development (R&D) organisations, startups and innovators, it said.

"The schemes are being implemented with the help of partner incubators to develop defence-related products in India by encouraging new ideas. MAGIC is now selected as a partner incubator of iDEX and official MOU is signed during the ongoing Manthan event at Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat," Milind Kank, Director of MAGIC, said.

Also Read | Indian Rupee Plunges 61 Paise To Dip to Record Low of 83-Mark for First Time Against US Dollar.

The ministry has so far signed agreements with 12 major incubators in the country, and MAGIC is one of them, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)