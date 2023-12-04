Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Crimes against women and children in Punjab witnessed a drop in 2022 compared to 2021, even as the state saw a marginal rise in overall crime incidents, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Titled 'Crime in India-2022', the report is based on information collected from states, union territories and central agencies.

Overall crime incidents in Punjab under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Special and Local Laws (SLL) have marginally risen to 73,625 in 2022 from 73,581 in 2021, according to the report.

Incidents related to murder declined from 723 in 2021 to 670 in 2022, while cases of kidnapping and abduction dropped by 7.44 per cent, it stated. Violent crimes in the state also saw a drop from 6,322 in 2021 to 6,230 in 2022.

As far as crimes against women, Punjab reported 5,572 cases in 2022 as against 5,662 in 2021, showing a 1.50 per cent dip in such incidents, according to the report.

There were 1,478 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women, three incidents of murder with rape, 71 dowry deaths and two cases of acid attack in 2022, it stated. There were 517 cases of rape in 2022 in Punjab.

There was a drop of 2.42 per cent in crimes against children, according to the report. There were 2,494 cases pertaining to crimes against children in 2022 as against 2,556 in 2021.

Under crimes against children, there were 41 murder cases and 1,338 cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2022.

The NCRB report stated that 883 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in 2022.

There was a rise in crimes committed by juveniles as 452 cases were registered in 2022 as against 311 in 2021, an increase of 45 per cent.

Crimes committed by juveniles included murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to murder, the report stated.

The state saw a drop in crimes against senior citizens from 335 cases in 2021 to 314 cases in 2022. These included 62 cases of murder.

There was also a dip in crimes or atrocities against scheduled castes with Punjab seeing 162 cases in 2022 as against 200 in 2021, the report stated.

As far as economic offences were concerned, Punjab saw a rise in such crimes from 3,599 cases in 2021 to 3,667 cases in 2022. These included criminal breach of trust, counterfeiting, forgery, cheating and fraud and criminal misappropriation, it stated.

Punjab saw a jump of 40 per cent in corruption offences as it registered a total of 227 cases in 2022 related to the Prevention of Corruption Act in comparison to 162 in 2021.

The NCRB said 65 trap cases, two disproportionate assets cases and 135 criminal misconduct cases reported in 2022.

In 2022, the number of cases of cybercrimes shot up to 697 as against 551 in 2021.

There were 78 cases of offences against the state, including those of sedition and damage to public property in 2022, according to the report.

There were 60 cases related to environment-related offences, which were regiostered under the Forest Act and the Wildlife Protection Act .

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the overall crime incidents increased to 3,658 in 2022 from 2,995 in 2021, according to the report.

There was a drop in crimes against women as the union territory saw 325 such cases in 2022 as against 343 in 2021. There were 78 rape incidents in the city in 2022.

The city saw a drop in crimes against children. It registered 224 cases in 2022 as against 234 in 2021.

There was a rise in crimes committed by juveniles from 54 in 2021 to to 80 in 2022.

