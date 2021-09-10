New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Friday said its mid-size sedan Ciaz has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units since its launch in 2014.

The Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is equipped with Suzuki's 'Smart Hybrid' technology that enhances fuel-efficiency. It is currently available at a price range of Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read | Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro & Vivo X70 Pro+ Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Commenting on the feat, MSIL Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said since its launch in 2014, the Ciaz has "witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment".

The model competes with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

Also Read | Facebook Launches 'Ray-Ban Stories' Smart Glasses That Can Capture Photos, Check Prices Here.

"The milestone of 3 lakh sales demonstrates customer's faith and confidence in the brand," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)