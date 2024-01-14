New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Bawana industrial area late Saturday night, officials said. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the fire at 10.15 pm.

"A total of 29 fire engines were pressed into service. The fire was completely doused after more than 3 hours operation," an official of DFS said.

