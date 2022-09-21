Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Math learning platform Bhanzu has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 119.8 crore) in Series-A funding round led by global investment firm Eight Roads Ventures and B Capital.

Bhanzu will utilise the capital to expand its business, enhance its tech infrastructure to create an extraordinary student learning experience, increase its workforce, and strengthen its curriculum with more interesting and outcome-focused content, said Founder Neelakantha Bhanu, known as the world's fastest human calculator.

Bhanzu offers learning programmes in mathematics for students in 6-16 age group.

The company, founded in 2020, had previously raised USD 2 million in seed funding round in 2021 led by Lightspeed and a few other prominent angel investors.

The company currently employees over 400 and claims to serve millions of students across the globe.

