Mathura (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Two men who were injured in the blaze that gutted a makeshift firecracker market set up for Diwali on the outskirts of Mathura city died during treatment in separate hospitals in Agra and Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

A fireman was among those who got injured in the fire that gutted seven shops and 10 motorcycles in Gopalbagh in Raya area on November 12.

Additional SP (Rural) Trigun Bisen said Shushil (22) died in SN Medical College in Agra while another Thakur Das (23) died in Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi on Monday night.

Chief Medical Officer Ajay Kumar Verma said two people are still undergoing treatment in Delhi, while six are admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi, one in SN Medical College while one each is admitted in separate hospitals in Delhi and Mathura.

Three fire tenders took 45 minutes to douse the blaze, the Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap Singh said, adding that of the 23 firecracker shops, seven were gutted in the fire.

