New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached another milestone on Thursday, rallying to a fresh all-time high of over Rs 278.15 lakh crore, driven by an ongoing rally in equities.

Registering its fifth session of gain on Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 85.26 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,235.30.

Also Read | LIC IPO to Hit Markets by March; Draft Papers to Be Filed With SEBI by This Month-End.

In five days, the benchmark index has gained 1,633.46 points.

The winning momentum has helped the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reach an all-time high of Rs 2,78,15,826.32 crore on Thursday. Investors' wealth also jumped by Rs 7,00,934.44 crore in five days.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Vacancy for 198 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer among the 30-share BSE frontline companies' pack with a jump of 6.40 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, L&T, M&M, Bajaj Finserv and PowerGrid.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap index jumped 0.49 per cent and mid-cap gained 0.38 per cent.

"Market is continuing its upward trend with good buying witnessed across mid-cap and small-cap space. We expect this momentum to continue in coming days," said Rahul Sharma, co-owner of Equity 99. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)