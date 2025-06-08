Latest News | Meat Pieces Found Near Gym in Mathura, Locals Suspect Cow Slaughter

Mathura (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Pieces of meat were found strewn around among shrubs in an empty plot behind a gym on Barsana Road in Mathura district, police said on Sunday

"Locals alleged that it was cow meat, which has been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said.

The meat pieces were found in Govardhan on Saturday night, they said.

Police have obtained vital clues from CCTV footage and are investigating further, the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter under Sections 3, 5, and 8 of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act against 24 named individuals and 50 unidentified persons, they said.

